Hyperuricemia Predicts Mortality With Chronic Kidney Disease

FRIDAY, July 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hyperuricemia independently predicts mortality with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online July 13 in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.Rasha Babiker, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University in the United Arab Emirates, and colleagues assessed whether hyperuricemia is of prognostic significance with CKD adverse outcomes. The analysis included 794 patients with CKD.The researchers found that hyperuricemia was present in 44.8 percent of patients. There was a trend of hyperuricemia being associated with increased odds of cardiac events (odds ratio [OR], 1.49; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.98 to 2.27; P = 0.061). Hyperuricemia independently predicted mortality (OR, 1.98; 95 percent CI, 1.04 to 3.78; P = 0.039). There was also a dose-response relationship between serum uric acid and adverse outcomes, with each 100-μmol/L increase in serum uric acid associated with an increase in cardiac event risk (OR, 1.22; 95 percent CI, 1.05 to 1.42; P = 0.011) and an increase in mortality risk (OR, 1.29; 95 percent CI, 1.09 to 1.53; P = 0.004). Patients in the highest uric acid quartile had more than threefold higher mortality versus those in the lowest quartile (OR, 3.13; 95 percent CI, 1.26 to 7.79; P = 0.014)."This study suggests that serum uric acid behaves as a graded marker of systemic vulnerability rather than a simple binary risk factor, with progressively higher concentrations associated with higher mortality risk," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter