Kidney Health

Hyperuricemia Predicts Mortality With Chronic Kidney Disease

Serum uric acid may provide important prognostic information
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Mortality
Blood Test
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers
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