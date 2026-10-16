Kidney Health

Intermittent Hemodialysis Not Noninferior to Continuous Renal-Replacement Therapy

Findings seen in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury with indications for renal-replacement therapy
people on hemodialysis equipment
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Mortality
Intensive Care
Dialysis
Hospitalization
Kidneys
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