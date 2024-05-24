Kidneys From Deceased Donors Who Were on Dialysis Are Suboptimal

FRIDAY, May 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Receipt of a kidney from a deceased donor who underwent dialysis is associated with an increased incidence of delayed graft function, according to a study published online May 23 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Yumeng Wen, M.D., Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues compared outcomes of transplant recipients who received kidneys from deceased donors who underwent dialysis prior to kidney donation versus recipients of kidneys from deceased donors who did not undergo dialysis in a retrospective cohort study using data from 58 U.S. organ procurement organizations.

Among the donors with kidneys transplanted, 514 underwent dialysis prior to transplantation and were matched to 514 who did not undergo dialysis. The researchers found that compared with kidney transplants from donors who did not receive dialysis, kidney transplants from donors who received dialysis prior to donation had an increased risk for delayed graft function (59.2 versus 24.6 percent; adjusted odds ratio, 4.17). At a median follow-up of 34.1 months, the incidence rates did not differ significantly for all-cause graft failure, death-censured graft failure, or death for transplants from donors who received dialysis prior to donation versus donors who did not receive dialysis.

"Future research should investigate whether the higher procurement and acceptance rates of kidneys from deceased donors who received dialysis are associated with shorter waiting times and better outcomes for patients," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial