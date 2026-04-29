Kidney Health

Longer Dialysis Times Associated With Better Survival

Similar associations seen between longer treatment times with reduced hospitalization rates, shorter hospital stays
dialysis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Survival
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
Hospitalization
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