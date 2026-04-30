Kidney Health

Lower Dietary Protein Intake Linked to Lower Dialysis Risk in CKD

Lower normalized dietary protein intake linked to lower composite risk, with no difference in nutritional markers
Kidneys
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
Food and Nutrition
Protein Sources
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