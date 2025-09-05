Kidney Health

Mortality Rates From Hypertensive Renal Disease Increased From 1999 to 2023

Highest death rates for hypertensive renal disease were seen among Black individuals; rates also up for Hispanics
heart kidney
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Race
High Blood Pressure
Kidney Problems
Disparities
Mortality
Ethnicity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com