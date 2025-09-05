Mortality Rates From Hypertensive Renal Disease Increased From 1999 to 2023

FRIDAY, Sept. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- From 1999 to 2023, there was an increase in age-adjusted mortality rates (AAMRs) for hypertensive renal disease, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Hypertension 2025 Scientific Sessions, held from Sept. 4 to 7 in Baltimore.Joiven Nyongbella, M.D., from Wayne State University in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and colleagues examined 25-year mortality trends and disparities in hypertensive renal disease in the United States from 1999 to 2023 by analyzing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiology Research database.The researchers found that hypertensive renal disease caused 274,667 deaths among individuals aged 15 years and older from 1999 to 2023. There was an increase seen in the AAMRs per 100,000, from 3.3 to 4.91 (average annual percent change, 1.51 percent). A higher mean AAMR was seen for men than women (4.48 versus 3.69), with 22 percent higher mortality among those with renal failure; in cases without renal failure, no significant sex difference was noted. Across racial groups, significant differences were found, with the highest mean AAMR seen in Black individuals (10.37 versus 3.33 to 3.90 in other groups); this disparity persisted regardless of renal failure. AAMRs were 15 percent higher among Hispanics than non-Hispanics (4.55 versus 3.97); a subgroup analysis by renal failure status was limited. The highest overall AAMR was seen in the West (4.59), while the three states with the highest rates were in the South: Washington, D.C., Tennessee, and Mississippi (7.6, 5.9, and 5.83, respectively)."This is the first study to examine 25 years of national data on hypertensive kidney disease deaths across all U.S. states and major demographic groups," Nyongbella said in a statement. "Despite national efforts to reduce health inequalities, Black individuals still had over three times the death rate compared to other groups of people."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter