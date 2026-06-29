Kidney Health

Not All Reproductive-Aged Women With Kidney Disease Receive Preconception Counseling

Preconception counseling topics vary depending if provided by a maternal-fetal medicine provider or a nephrologist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Kidney Problems
Women's Health
Pregnancy Complications
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