Not All Reproductive-Aged Women With Kidney Disease Receive Preconception Counseling

MONDAY, June 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Preconception counseling (PCC) for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) remains underused, according to a study published in the July issue of Kidney Medicine.Gwendolyn Lee, M.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues surveyed 108 women (aged 18 to 45 years) seen at an urban, academic nephrology clinic to assess patients' PCC exposure and understanding, and interactions with the health care system.The researchers found that 74 percent of respondents reported receiving PCC. PCCs with a maternal-fetal medicine provider more often included discussion of medication safety, childbearing plans, and maternal and fetal complications. Participants reporting PCC also had greater concern about fertility but less knowledge about preconception and pregnancy with CKD."As PCC is recommended for all patients, especially those with a comorbid condition, PCC for patients with CKD remains suboptimal, with 26 percent reporting no PCC," the authors write. "Differing discussion topics between maternal-fetal medicine and nephrologists suggest a need for PCC standardization and equitable access to multidisciplinary specialists"Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter