Kidney Health

Pegcetacoplan Beneficial for C3 Glomerulopathy, Immune-Complex MPGN

Pegcetacoplan yields significantly greater change in proteinuria than placebo in C3 glomerulopathy or primary immune-complex MPGN
kidney
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Kidney Problems
Prescription Drugs
Clinical Trials

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com