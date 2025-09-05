Kidney Health

Predialysis Nephrology Care Disparities Contribute to Vascular Access

Lack of nephrology care accounts for proportion of incident vascular access, maturing vascular access underuse among Hispanic individuals
dialysis system
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Kidney Problems
Disparities
Dialysis
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com