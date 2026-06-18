Kidney Health

Preoperative MRI Predicts CKD Development After Nephrectomy for Solid Renal Mass

Larger contralateral ADC corticomedullary difference, clinical CKD risk score were strongest predictors of CKD development
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Mri
Kidney Problems
Tumors
Kidneys
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