Kidney Health

Prep for Conservative Management, Dialysis Yield Similar Results in Older Patients With Kidney Failure

Evidence showed no superiority of preparing for responsive management or dialysis in terms of QALYs for older patients living with kidney failure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
Frailty
Comorbidity