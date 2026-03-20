Kidney Health

Promoting Fluid Intake Does Not Reduce Recurrent Urinary Stone Events

No difference seen in intervention, control groups in composite of symptomatic stone recurrence, new stone formation, stone growth of ≥2 mm
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Emergencies
Water Consumption
Kidney Stones
Preventive Medicine

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