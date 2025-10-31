Kidney Health

Radiofrequency Renal Denervation Lowers BP in CKD Stage 3a, b

Reductions seen in office systolic blood pressure for those in no-CKD, stage 3a CKD, and stage 3b CKD groups
blood pressure monitor and heart rate monitor with digital pressure gauge
Photo Sesaon/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Blood Pressure
Kidney Problems
Therapy & Procedures
Kidneys

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com