Kidney Health

Recommendations Updated for Management of Anemia in CKD

Transferrin saturation and ferritin thresholds recommended for guiding iron therapy; IV iron preferred over oral iron for hemodialysis recipients
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Anemia
Prescription Drugs
Dialysis
Procrit
Epogen
Guideline
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