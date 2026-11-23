MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Removing race and ethnicity from dialysis care quality measures substantially alters publicly reported mortality performance, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in JAMA Internal Medicine.Kalli G. Koukounas, Ph.D., from the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues evaluated how removing race and ethnicity from standardized mortality ratio (SMR) calculations is associated with facility-level performance, particularly among facilities serving high proportions of patients with social risk factors. The analysis included data from 6,895 dialysis facilities identified from the U.S. Renal Data and Renal Management Information Systems (2017 through December 2020).The researchers found that with race-inclusive adjustment, the mean SMR among facilities with the lowest social risk was 0.93 compared with 1.03 for facilities with the highest social risk. This difference was nearly eliminated to −0.002 (95 percent confidence interval, −0.02 to 0.01) after removing race and ethnicity. After race exclusion, 1,259 facilities (21.6 percent) with high social risk improved in SMR ranking compared with 236 facilities (1.9 percent) with low social risk. The greatest gains were seen in facilities serving the highest proportion of non-Hispanic Black patients, with 26.6 percent improving SMR performance compared with 4.7 percent among all other facilities."These findings suggest that excluding race and ethnicity from SMR risk adjustment may meaningfully shift performance comparisons in favor of facilities serving populations with greater social risk," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter