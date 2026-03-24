Kidney Health

Review Identifies Different Approaches to Prevent Nephrolithiasis

Increased fluid intake; diet with normal to high calcium, low protein, low sodium; thiazides may reduce stone recurrence
kidney stones
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Water Consumption
Kidney Stones
Sodium
Low Salt Diet
Diuretics
Calcium
Preventive Medicine
Infection
Medication

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