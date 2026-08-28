Kidney Health

Short-Term Pretransplant Dialysis Does Not Affect Kidney Transplant Outcomes

Less than two years of pretransplant dialysis duration resulted in significantly higher allograft survival rates
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Organ Transplants
Dialysis
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