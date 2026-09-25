Kidney Health

UACR, UPCR Provide Indistinguishable Prognostic Information in CKD

Clinically indistinguishable prognostic information seen for kidney and cardiovascular outcomes with UACR, UPCR
kidneys
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Attack
Kidney Problems
Stroke
Heart Failure
Urine Test
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers
logo
www.healthday.com