Kidney Health

Urinary Albumin-Creatinine Ratio Better Measures Risk for Kidney Failure

UACR more strongly associated with kidney failure than urinary protein-creatinine ratio
Kidneys
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Kidney Problems
Urine Test
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com