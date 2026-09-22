Liver Health

Cirrhosis Can Recur After Liver Transplant

11.4 percent of patients who underwent liver transplantation for cirrhosis developed cirrhosis subsequent to transplant
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Organ Transplants
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Autoimmune Disorders
fatty liver disease
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