Liver Health

Direct-Acting Antiviral Prescribing for Hep C Peaked in 2015, Then Declined

Shift seen in age distribution of patients over time, with 41.8 percent aged older than 61 years in 2015 compared with 26.0 percent in 2025
liver hepatitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Hepatitis
Antivirals
Infection

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