Forever Chemical Tied to MASLD in Teens With Obesity

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA), a short-chain unregulated perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) congener, is associated with development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in adolescents with obesity, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in Communications Medicine.Brittney O. Baumert, Ph.D., from University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the effect of PFAS on MASLD development using both human and in vitro data. The analysis included PFAS plasma levels from 136 adolescents with obesity undergoing bariatric surgery as part of the Teen-LABS cohort, as well as human liver spheroids exposed to PFHpA in vitro and analyzed by single-cell transcriptomics.The researchers found that among all PFAS measured, doubling of PFHpA levels is associated with higher MASLD risk (odds ratio [OR], 1.8). Integrated data from both human and in vitro analyses suggest that dysregulation involves pathways related to inflammation and lipid metabolism. Higher odds of MASLD are also associated with a distinct proteome profile (OR, 7.1)."Using a translational science approach by bridging bench science and epidemiological research, we are uncovering how these chemicals alter liver biology at the cellular level," Baumert said in a statement. "That knowledge can ultimately help us protect vulnerable populations, especially children and adolescents."Abstract/Full Text.