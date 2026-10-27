Liver Health

HCC Surveillance With Ultrasound, AFP Cost-Effective in Alcohol-Associated Cirrhosis

Routine biannual HCC surveillance with ultrasound and AFP cost-effective when incidence exceeds 0.45 per 100 person-years
liver disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Liver Cancer
Cirrhosis
Ultrasound
Alcohol
Biomarkers
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