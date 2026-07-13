Higher Coffee Consumption Linked to Favorable Indicators of Liver Health

MONDAY, July 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher coffee consumption is associated with favorable indicators of liver health, according to a study published online July 1 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.Hyun-Seok Kim, from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues analyzed 354,957 U.K. Biobank participants without baseline cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma to assess the correlation between coffee consumption and incident cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver-related mortality. Hepatic fat, iron, and fibroinflammation (iron-corrected T1) were evaluated in a subcohort of 28,961 participants undergoing magnetic resonance imaging.The researchers found that higher coffee intake showed a graded reduction in liver outcomes during a median 13-year follow-up, with those consuming at least five cups/day having risk reductions for cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver-related mortality (hazard ratios, 0.68, 0.53, and 0.58, respectively). Similar protective associations were seen for caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee, and they persisted among those adding sugar or artificial sweeteners; however, there was a correlation for additive use with modestly higher iron-corrected T1. There was a correlation seen for higher coffee intake with lower hepatic fat, iron, and fibroinflammation. Consistent patterns were revealed on proteomic analysis, with coffee drinking associated with higher levels of hepatocellular synthesis and complement proteins and lower levels of fibrogenic and macrophage-activation markers."Our findings point to biological pathways involving inflammation and scarring and highlight molecular targets that future research can explore to better understand how coffee may influence liver health and who stands to benefit the most," coauthor Shelly Lu, M.D., also from Cedars-Sinai, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter