Liver Health

Higher Coffee Consumption Linked to Favorable Indicators of Liver Health

Consuming five or more cups/day associated with risk reductions for cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, liver-related mortality
Cup of hot coffee on table
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Liver Cancer
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Biomarkers
Tea/Coffee
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