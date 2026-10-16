Liver Health

Imaging-Based Modalities Compared for Identifying At-Risk MASH

FibroScan-aspartate aminotransferase has highest sensitivity for ruling out at-risk metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis
liver disease
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Journal
Mri
Hepatitis
Liver Disease
Diagnosis
fatty liver disease
Scans
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