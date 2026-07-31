Liver Health

Impact of Alcohol Intake on Fibrosis Risk Varies by Sex, Liver Disease

Fibrosis scores worse for patients with MetALD versus MASLD; reducing alcohol intake can reduce risk for progression in MetALD
3D medical illustration of a man's fatty liver
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Journal
Sex
Liver Disease
Fibrosis
fatty liver disease
Gender
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