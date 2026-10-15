Liver Health

Late-Night Eating Linked to Increased Risk for MASLD, Cirrhosis

After multivariable adjustment, skipping breakfast and variable meal frequencies were not linked to MASLD, cirrhosis
late-night snacking
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Food and Nutrition
fatty liver disease
Healthy Eating
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