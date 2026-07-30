Liver Health

Link Between Liver Fibrosis in MASLD, ASCVD Varies by Glycemic Status

Incident ASCVD risk higher in association with highest fibrosis tier in those with prediabetes
liver disease
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Journal
Liver Disease
Glycemic Control
Fibrosis
Atherosclerosis
fatty liver disease
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