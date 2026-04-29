Liver Health

Metabolic Risk Factors Associated With MASLD Identified

Obesity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, hypothyroidism are independent risk factors for MASLD
fatty liver
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
High Cholesterol
Metabolic Syndrome
Liver Disease
Thyroid
Sleep Apnea
fatty liver disease
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
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