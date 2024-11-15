More Than Four in 10 U.S. Adults Have Fatty Liver Disease

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) prevalence is high among U.S. adults, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in Communications Medicine.

Luis Antonio Díaz, M.D., from the University of California San Diego, and colleagues assessed racial and ethnic disparities in the SLD prevalence among U.S. adults based on new 2023 nomenclature. The analysis included data from 5,532 individuals participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2017 to 2018).

The researchers found that the adjusted estimated prevalence of MASLD was 42.4 percent, MASLD/alcohol-associated liver disease (MetALD) 1.7 percent, and ALD 0.6 percent. For SLD, Hispanic individuals had a higher prevalence, but there were no significant differences in advanced fibrosis prevalence due to SLD among racial/ethnic groups. A higher risk for MASLD was seen among men; individuals aged 40 to 64 years and 65 years and older; Hispanic individuals; those with health insurance; those with higher body mass index (BMI), diabetes, hypertension, hypertriglyceridemia, and low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol; and use of lipid-lowering agents. Risk for MASLD was lowest for Black adults. There were independent associations observed between a higher risk for MetALD among men and higher BMI. Only health insurance was independently associated with a lower ALD risk.

"Further studies should also be conducted to determine the best threshold to determine MetALD and to provide stricter recommendations in terms of alcohol abstinence and pharmacological therapies to individuals with dual etiology," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies.

