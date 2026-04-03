Liver Health

Odds of Advanced Liver Fibrosis Up With Episodic Heavy Drinking

Adjusted weighted prevalence of significant liver fibrosis was higher among MASLD with episodic heavy drinking
Young adults drinking alcohol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alcohol Abuse
Liver Disease
Fibrosis
fatty liver disease
Alcohol

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