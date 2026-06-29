Liver Health

Poor Sleep Raises Liver Disease Risk in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

Findings for both poor nightly sleep and long naps
fatty liver
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Sleep
fatty liver disease
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