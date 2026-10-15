Liver Health

Recommendations Developed for Preventive Care in Cirrhosis

Strong recommendations made for semiannual surveillance for HCC, testing and vaccination for hepatitis A and B
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Guideline
Preventive Medicine
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