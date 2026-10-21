Some Benefits Found for GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Older Adults With MASLD

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For older adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) treatment is associated with lower risks for hepatic decompensation, hospitalization, and mortality, according to a study published in the September issue of Age and Ageing.Tilemachos Koutouratsas, M.D., from Houston Methodist Research Institute, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving adults aged 65 years or older with MASLD to examine GLP-1 RA therapy use. GLP-1 RA initiators were compared to unexposed patients in a new-user, intention-to-treat design with propensity-score matching (43,930 per cohort after matching).The researchers found that GLP-1 RA use was associated with lower risks for hepatic decompensation, mortality, and hospitalization (hazard ratios, 0.72, 0.55, and 0.95, respectively). No reduction was seen in major adverse cardiovascular events. Osteoporosis without fracture and retinopathy occurred more often, while no differences were seen in pancreatitis, sarcopenia, or fracture. Gastrointestinal events were more frequently first events. The results for hepatic decompensation, hospitalization, and mortality were confirmed in sensitivity analyses."Alongside the benefits of GLP-1 treatment, we found more osteoporosis and retinopathy diagnoses in patients on GLP-1 therapy, and no reduction in heart attack or stroke," Koutouratsas said in a statement. "Randomized trials in older adults may be needed to confirm these findings and to clarify who benefits and who needs closer monitoring."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter