Liver Health

Some Benefits Found for GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Older Adults With MASLD

Data revealed lower risks for hepatic decompensation, hospitalization, and mortality, but more frequent osteoporosis without fracture, retinopathy
3D medical illustration of a man's fatty liver
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Metabolic Syndrome
Liver Disease
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
fatty liver disease
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