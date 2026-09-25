Liver Health

Steatotic Liver Disease Risk Scores Compared for Predicting Cirrhosis

Steatosis-associated fibrosis estimator score demonstrated greatest net benefit for predicting cirrhosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Liver Cancer
Cirrhosis
Liver Disease
Biomarkers
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