Liver Health

Stepped Alcohol Treatment Via Telehealth Reduces Alcohol Use

Study finds reduction in drinks per week compared to usual care for people with chronic liver disease
alcohol drinking
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alcohol Abuse
Liver Disease
Telehealth
Alcohol
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