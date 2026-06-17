Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Tied to Liver Cancer Risk

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Increased consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) is associated with an increased risk for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Network Open.Cody Z. Watling, D.Phil., from the U.S. National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined associations between artificially sweetened beverages (ASB) and SSB consumption and the risk for incident liver cancer overall and by subtype. The analysis included pooled data from 11 prospective cohorts totaling 1.5 million participants without a history of cancer at baseline (1980 to 2009).The researchers found that during a median 17.8 years of follow-up, there were 2,811 incident liver cancer cases, including 1,699 HCCs and 444 ICCs. Each one-beverage/day increase in ASB intake was not associated with liver cancer risk, HCC (10 cohorts) or ICC (six cohorts). Each one-beverage/day increase in SSB intake was not associated with overall liver cancer risk, but was associated with an increased risk for HCC (hazard ratio [HR], 1.10; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.03 to 1.18; 10 cohorts) and a trend toward ICC (HR, 1.15; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.00 to 1.32; six cohorts). Diabetes status did not modify the effect."Based on this study and prior research associating SSB with adverse outcomes, individuals may benefit from reducing their intake of SSB," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry and one has ties to a biotechnology company.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter