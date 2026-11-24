TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with overweight or obesity, time-restricted eating (TRE) seems not to offer benefits over a Mediterranean diet-based education program for reducing hepatic fat fraction (HFF) or liver health markers, according to a study published in the November issue of JHEP Reports.Manuel Dote-Montero, Ph.D., from the University of Granada in Spain, and colleagues conducted a multicenter trial to examine the effects of eight-hour TRE combined with usual care (UC; a Mediterranean diet-based education program) versus UC alone over 12 weeks on HFF, liver health markers, and fecal microbiota in adults with overweight or obesity. Participants were randomly assigned to UC, early TRE, late TRE, or self-selected TRE (49, 49, 52, and 47 participants, respectively).The researchers found that in all three TRE groups, HFF decreased significantly; however, no between-group differences were seen when comparing early, late, and self-selected TRE with the UC group or even among the TRE groups. No differences were seen between the groups in liver health markers or fetal microbiota. Greater reductions in HFF were seen for participants with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease at baseline as well as those achieving ≥5 percent weight loss (mean difference, −2.7 and −2.6 percent, respectively). Compared with UC, more participants in the TRE groups achieved ≥5 percent weight loss (41 to 44 versus 16 percent)."The results do not suggest that intermittent fasting is ineffective, but rather that choosing an early, late, or self-selected fasting window does not appear to provide any additional benefit for liver health," Montero and co-first author Antonio Clavero Jimeno, also from the University of Granada, said in a statement. "The most important factor seems to be choosing a strategy that facilitates clinically significant weight loss and can be sustained over time."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter