Liver Health

UEG: Disability Burden for Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis, Heart Failure Identified

Forecasts to 2050 project continued increases in United States, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe
liver disease
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Alcohol: Misc.
Alcohol Abuse
Cirrhosis
Heart Failure
Liver Disease
Meetings
Alcohol
Cardiovascular
logo
www.healthday.com