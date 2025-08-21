Liver Health

Worse Emotional Health-Related QoL Seen for Women With Cirrhosis, Ascites

More women than men feel depressed, with lower mental component scores seen on the Short Form 36
liver
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Women's Health
Cirrhosis
Emotional Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com