Medical Specialties

Use of Evaluation, Management Add-On Code G2211 Remains Below Projected Adoption Levels

Medicare utilization rate stabilized near 27 percent mid-year; commercial use never surpassed 12 percent
different medication and money on blue background
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Medicare
Medicaid Insurance
Health Business
Private Insurance
Health Care Business
Health Care Utilization
Chronic Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com