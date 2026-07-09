Men's Health

About One-Third of Men Continuously Using Tamsulosin See Minimal to No Effect

Findings observed in men with lower urinary tract symptoms attributable to benign prostatic hyperplasia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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