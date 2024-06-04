Aquablation, HoLEP Provide Unique Benefits for Men With Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

TUESDAY, June 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For men with benign prostate hyperplasia, aquablation provides temporary benefits for ejaculation and continence at three months, while holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) has superior operation time, safety profile, and volumetric results, according to a study published online May 9 in the World Journal of Urology.

Jakob Michaelis, from the Medical Centre-University of Freiburg in Germany, and colleagues compared the outcomes of aquablation (16 patients) and HoLEP (24 patients) among men with benign prostate hyperplasia.

The researchers found that HoLEP was associated with shorter operation time (59.5 versus 87.2 minutes) and led to better prostate volume reduction over all timepoints. Aquablation's results were better regarding ejaculatory and continence function at three months. However, there were no significant differences between the groups beyond three months for erectile, ejaculatory, continence function, and lower urinary tract symptom reduction. Clavien Dindo grade ≥3b complications were seen in six patients in the aquablation group versus one patient in the HoLEP group.

"We can conclude that both procedures have their specific strengths and that to offer a broad range of different procedures might give clinicians the opportunity to offer each patient the procedure which suits best their individual priorities and objectives," the authors write.

