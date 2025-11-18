Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Linked to Depression, Anxiety

TUESDAY, Nov. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is associated with elevated risks for depression and anxiety, with a causal link to depression supported by genetic evidence, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice.Using cross-sectional, longitudinal, and genetic data from the U.K. Biobank, Jinjing Guo, from The Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in Changsha, China, and colleagues examined the associations of BPH and mental health in an analysis of 229,001 individuals. Baseline associations were examined and prospective hazards were assessed in 51,805 individuals followed for seven years and in 171,228 followed for 14.9 years. Mendelian randomization was used to determine causality.The researchers found that BPH was associated with higher odds of depression and anxiety at baseline (odds ratios, 1.42 and 1.44, respectively). Prospectively, BPH predicted incident depression and anxiety at seven years (odds ratios, 1.41 and 1.48, respectively) and an elevated risk for depression and anxiety over 14.9 years (hazard ratios, 1.38 and 1.45, respectively). BPH significantly increased depression and anxiety risk in a subgroup analysis, especially among those aged younger than 60 years, employed, with high income, or less active. BPH was found to cause depression (odds ratio, 1.003; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.000 to 1.006) but not anxiety, while anxiety slightly protected against BPH risk (odds ratio, 0.998; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.997 to 1.000) in bidirectional Mendelian randomization."Genetic analyses suggest at most a very small potential causal contribution of BPH to depression, to be interpreted with caution," the authors write. "These findings resolve uncertainties about the psychological burden of BPH and underscore the importance of integrating mental health screening and support into its clinical management."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter