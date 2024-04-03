Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Risk Increased for Patients With Chronic Prostatitis

WEDNESDAY, April 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with chronic prostatitis (CP) have an increased risk for developing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online March 9 in the World Journal of Urology.

Tsung-Yen Lin, from the National Cheng Kung University Hospital Dou-Liou Branch in Taiwan, and colleagues analyzed the medical claims of Taiwan's National Health Insurance Program to examine the association between CP and subsequent development of BPH. A total of 3,571 patients aged 20 years and older with CP diagnosed by certified urologists from 2010 to 2017 were enrolled. Age-matched controls were randomly selected from all non-CP individuals with a CP-to-non-CP ratio of 1:4.

The researchers found that 287 and 258 BPH events were noted for the CP and non-CP groups, respectively, during a maximum follow-up of eight years (8.03 and 0.43 percent, respectively), representing a covariate-adjusted hazard ratio for CP of 4.30. Higher adjusted hazard ratios were seen for younger patients, especially those aged 20 to 39 years (adjusted hazard ratio, 11.45).

"The Taiwan national health database indicated that CP patients had a significantly higher risk of developing BPH later than non-CP patients. Interestingly, the younger the CP is diagnosed (under 40), the greater the risk," the authors write.

