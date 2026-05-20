Combination of Tamoxifen, PDE5i Reduces Curvature in Acute Peyronie Disease

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The combination of phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5is) and the selective estrogen receptor modulator tamoxifen reduces curvature among men with acute Peyronie disease (PD), according to research published online May 14 in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.Mohammad Shah, M.D., from University College London Hospitals, and colleagues conducted a clinical audit to examine the effect of the combination of PDE5i (50 mg sildenafil or 5 mg tadalafil once daily) and tamoxifen (20 mg twice daily) for three months in 133 men presenting with acute PD.The researchers found that in patients who received the tamoxifen + PDE5i combination, there was a significant decrease in the curvature, while no significant change was seen in patients who received standard care. After adjustment for age and disease duration, the decrease in the curvature among patients who received the tamoxifen + PDE5i combination remained significant. Among patients receiving standard care, the curvature worsened in 30.8 percent, showed no change in 53.8 percent, and improved in 15.4 percent. Among patients receiving the tamoxifen + PDE5i combination, the curvature worsened, had no change, and improved in 9, 48.1, and 42.9 percent, respectively. Pain during erection was reported by half of patients receiving standard care, decreasing to 26.9 percent after the intervention; 64.7 percent of the tamoxifen + PDE5i combination group had pain during erection before the intervention, decreasing to 1.5 percent after the intervention."These results suggest that early intervention targeting fibrosis could change how we treat Peyronie's disease," lead author Selim Cellek, M.D., Ph.D., from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, said in a statement. "Repurposing existing drugs may allow us to move from managing symptoms to modifying the disease itself."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter