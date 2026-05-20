Men's Health

Combination of Tamoxifen, PDE5i Reduces Curvature in Acute Peyronie Disease

Tamoxifen + PDE5i combination associated with significant decrease in curvature not seen for standard care
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Prescription Drugs
Cialis
Viagra
Men's Health
Sexual Health
Peyronie Disease
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