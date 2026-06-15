Men's Health

ENDO: Few Men Receiving Testosterone Undergo Guideline-Concordant Diagnostic Testing

Only 12 percent who received testosterone had two low morning testosterone levels, LH and/or FSH measured, no contraindications to testosterone therapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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