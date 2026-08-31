Men's Health

Estimated Glucose Disposal Rate Inversely Linked to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

In mediation effect model, monocytes had significant mediating effect of −15.14 percent
prostate cancer screening
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
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Prostate
Men's Health
Glucose
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