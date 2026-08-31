Estimated Glucose Disposal Rate Inversely Linked to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is a negative link between estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in The Aging Male.Haowen Liang, M.D., from Liuzhou Traditional Chinese Medical Hospital in China, and colleagues examined the association of BPH with eGDR within American and Chinese populations using data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS; 4,382 participants) and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES; 3,463 participants).The researchers found that in both the CHARLS and NHANES populations, there was an inverse relationship between eGDR and BPH. In both study populations, a significant linear relationship was seen between eGDR and BPH in a restricted cubic splines analysis. The effect of eGDR on BPH risk was consistent across all examined subgroups. The mediating effect of monocytes was significant at −15.14 percent in the NHANES population in the mediation effect model."This research highlights eGDR as a potentially significant indicator of insulin resistance for the purpose of risk stratification in BPH, thereby enhancing the existing knowledge of how insulin resistance relates to the development of BPH," the authors write. "It suggests that managing central obesity and mitigating the chronic inflammatory state associated with insulin resistance may help reduce the incidence of BPH, with the monocyte inflammatory pathway representing a potential therapeutic target."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter