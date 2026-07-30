Men 50 Years and Older Seem to Have Insufficient Knowledge Toward BPH

THURSDAY, July 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Men aged 50 years and older demonstrate insufficient knowledge, positive attitude, and proactive practice regarding benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online July 17 in Neurourology and Urodynamics.Shuqing Li, from Beijing Chao‐Yang Hospital, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study involving men aged 50 years and older at four medical institutions in Beijing between July 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, to examine knowledge, attitude, and practice regarding BPH.Overall, 444 valid questionnaires were collected; 191 respondents (43 percent) were aged 60 to 69 years. The researchers found that the mean knowledge score was 8.68 (possible range, 0 to 20), the mean attitude score was 32.43 (possible range, 9 to 45), and the mean practice score was 38.48 (possible range, 10 to 50). Knowledge had a significant direct effect on both attitude and practice in structural equation modeling (β = 7.81 and 19.76, respectively); attitude had a significant direct effect on practice (β = 11.59). An indirect effect was seen for knowledge on practice through attitude (β = 0.134)."The study revealed that while men aged 50 years and older generally displayed positive attitude and proactive practice towards BPH, their level of knowledge about the condition was inadequate," the authors write. "This gap suggests a disconnect that could impact effective management of BPH."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter