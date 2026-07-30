Men's Health

Men 50 Years and Older Seem to Have Insufficient Knowledge Toward BPH

Knowledge has significant direct effect on both attitude and practice and an indirect effect on practice through attitude
prostate
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate
Prostate Management
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