Men's Health

Risk for Scrotal Surgery Increased for Male Living Kidney Donors

Laparoscopic nephrectomy linked to higher risk for subsequent scrotal surgery
black man hospital bed hospitalization doctor
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Organ Donation
Men's Health
Kidneys

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com